STATHAM - Philip Bradley Jackson, 75, Statham, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Born in Tampa, Fla., Mr. Jackson was a son of the late Donald R. Jackson and Lucille Bradley Jackson. He was a United States Navy Veteran and worked as a clinical chemist in hospital laboratories in both Florida and Georgia. Mr. Jackson was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Athens and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a minister to the sick and home bound. He was an avid gardener.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by a sister, Judi Jackson.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Rosol Jackson; children, Veronica Jackson (Richard Smith) and Debra Hayes (Christian); his sister, Frances Jackson; and grandchildren, Lily Howard, Lucas Howard, Kylynn Hayes and Evelyn Hayes.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Athens with Father Paul Moreau officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Joseph Charities, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 958 Epps Bridge Parkway, Athens, Ga. 30606.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
