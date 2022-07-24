patrick

WINDER - Philip Eugene Patrick, 56, Winder, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Mr. Patrick was an avid Jeep enthusiast. He was employed with ICM Cyber as the senior solutions architect and risk consultant. Mr. Patrick will be best remembered by his family as a loving husband and father that was devoted to his family, friends and dogs.

Mr. Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, James Randolph Patrick and Mary Love Patrick.

Mr. Patrick is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Tricia Ann Patrick, Winder; son, Robbie James Patrick; daughter, Jessie Taylor Patrick, Winder; and brothers, Wade (Valerie) Patrick, Marietta, and Todd (Christy) Patrick, Cartersville.

Per the request of the family, a private celebration of life will be held.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 24-30

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.