WINDER - Philip Eugene Patrick, 56, Winder, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Mr. Patrick was an avid Jeep enthusiast. He was employed with ICM Cyber as the senior solutions architect and risk consultant. Mr. Patrick will be best remembered by his family as a loving husband and father that was devoted to his family, friends and dogs.
Mr. Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, James Randolph Patrick and Mary Love Patrick.
Mr. Patrick is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Tricia Ann Patrick, Winder; son, Robbie James Patrick; daughter, Jessie Taylor Patrick, Winder; and brothers, Wade (Valerie) Patrick, Marietta, and Todd (Christy) Patrick, Cartersville.
Per the request of the family, a private celebration of life will be held.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In