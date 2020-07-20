Philip Stanhope Munro, 64, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Evans after a 15-month-long battle with cancer.
Born December 19, 1955, Philip was the son of the late Stan Munro and Helene Munro. Philip graduated from Georgia Tech in 1979 and worked for 40 years as a civil engineer. He started his own business, Munro Engineering, in 1990.
Philip, who grew up in Douglasville, lived in Madison County for nearly 30 years and was active in the community, serving as president of the Rotary Club of Madison County and was a member of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
He is survived by his mother, Helene; his wife of 43 years, Leigh Ann Betts Munro; siblings, Cindy Munro Lyle, Becky Munro Nation and Paul Munro; sons, Ben Munro and Thomas Munro; and grandchildren Caleigh Munro, Camden Munro, Aaron Munro and Eleanor Munro.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through p2p.onecause.com/paceline-ride-2020/thomas-munro to sponsor Phil’s son, Thomas, in a cycling fundraiser to raise money for cancer research.
