COMMERCE - Phillip Edgar Leachman, 51, Commerce, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from injuries received in an automobile accident.
He was born on June 1, 1971 in Commerce and was a graduate of Jackson County Comprehensive High School class of 89'. He was a lifelong farmer like his father.
Mr. Leachman was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Leachman.
Survivors include his wife, Jolene Fields Leachman, of the home, three sons, Daniel Leachman, Joseph Leachman and Tyler Peters; two daughters, Kayla (Frankie) Garner and Evie Peters; his father, Charlie Leachman; a brother, Tim Leachman; his sister, Tam Crumley.; and seven grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, July 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with burial in Jackson Memorial Gardens following the service.
Family to receive friend: Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home Commerce, Georgia.
