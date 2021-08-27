WINDER - Phillip Wayne Evans, 74, Winder, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 23, 2021.
Mr. Evans is preceded in death by his parents, Sammy and Bonnie Evans; and nephew, Keith Hardy.
Mr. Evans is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sarah Evans; children, Paul and Brandy Evans; sister, Dianne Hardy (Wayne Grissom); grandchildren, Megan and Preston Mincey; and nieces, Georgie Hardy and Taylor Hardy (Jason) Simotes.
Funeral service: Friday, August 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Hal Tapp officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family respectfully request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Evans to the Cornerstone Christian Church, 2191 Dooley Town Road, Statham, Ga. 30666.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In