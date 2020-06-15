STATHAM - Phyllis Dianne Bettis, 67, Statham, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Mrs. Bettis was the daughter of the late Clifton Stephen Kinney and Dorothy Nell (Glasscock) Kinney.

Mrs. Bettis is survived by her husband, Lee Wayne Bettis; her daughter, Tabitha Eden Bettis; and her son, Oliver Wayne Bettis.

Graveside service: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 3-4 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 14-20

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.