STATHAM - Phyllis Dianne Bettis, 67, Statham, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Mrs. Bettis was the daughter of the late Clifton Stephen Kinney and Dorothy Nell (Glasscock) Kinney.
Mrs. Bettis is survived by her husband, Lee Wayne Bettis; her daughter, Tabitha Eden Bettis; and her son, Oliver Wayne Bettis.
Graveside service: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 3-4 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
