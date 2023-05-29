DANIELSVILLE - Phyllis Grace Mayberry Dickinson, 74, Danielsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospice House in Athens.

Mrs. Dickinson was born in Opelika, Alabama, on January 17, 1949, daughter of the late Joseph Preston Mayberry and the late Frances Grace Mayberry. She was a Registered Nurse and Certified Hospice Nurse, last working with VistaCare Hospice providing in-home nursing care. She was a member of Danielsville Evangelical Church in Danielsville, and New Mt. Zion Church of God Holiness in Royston.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Dickinson.

Survivors include her husband, Lee Dickinson; daughter, Sherry Johnson; son, James Hochstedler Jr.; and grandchildren, Edward Lester, Grace Hochstedler, and Rose Hochstedler.

Funeral service: Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Danielsville Evangelical Church with Pastor Dwayne Dickerson and Elder Marvin Smith co-officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Evangelical Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 1-2 p.m. at the church. During other times, the family will be at the home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to New Mt. Zion Church of God Holiness Church, P.O. Box 636, Royston, Ga. 30662.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 28-June 3

