NICHOLSON - Phyllis Kay Brewer, 65, Nicholson, passed away Saturday February 12, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Edward Monroe "Eddie Roe" and Mary Frances Beck Evans. In addition to her parents Mrs. Evans was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Charleston Evans.
Survivors include her husband William R. Brewer Jr., of the home; a daughter, Melissa Brewer (Greg) Martin, Nicholson; four granddaughters, Makenzie Martin, Addy Grace Martin, Summer Marie and Helana Brock; and a lifelong special friend, David McCoy.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Martin officiating with burial in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
