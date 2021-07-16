Phyllis M. Potter, 92, daughter of Cecil and May Hughes, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Braselton.
Phyllis was born in St. Thomas, N.D. and attended business college after graduating high school. She married Thomas Potter and they had two children, Ross and Peggy. She worked for Barstow Unified School District for many years before her retirement. They were fortunate to be able to have lived in several locations in the United States. In 2014 they moved to Braselton to be closer to their daughter Peggy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; son, Ross; and her brother, Donald.
Phyllis and Tom had two children, Ross (Cyndee) Potter, Corvallis, Mont., and Peggy (Ken) Parrish, Braselton; six grandchildren, Misty (TJ) Wohltman, Corvallis, Mont., Sandi (Kevin) Brookshire, Lawrenceville, Ryan (Carrie) Potter, Corvallis, Mont., Bill (Jessica) Parrish, Senoia, Cameron (Katie) Potter, Corvallis, Mont., and Jeremy (Rachel) Potter, Corvallis, Mont. She was blessed with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Phyllis’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
