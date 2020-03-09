Piper Grace Coots was born on March 5, 2020 and went to be with Jesus the same day.

Despite her short time on earth, she was deeply loved by those around her. Piper will be forever remembered and loved by her parents, Brandon and Jessica Coots; her big sister Isabella Coots; her grandparents, Gene and Debbie Darrough and Jeff and Kay Coots; her great-grandparents; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial service: March 9, 2020 at Commerce Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Piper Grace's memory to Rachel's Gift, a nonprofit organization that helps grieving families who have lost children. Donations can be made through their website at: https://www.rachelsgift.org.

