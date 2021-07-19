STATHAM - Police Officer Jacob David Hajjar-Peek, 25, Statham, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021.
Officer Peek will be best remembered by his family as a devoted son, brother, grandson and friend. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed spending time with his dad. Jacob was a graduate of the Winder-Barrow High School’s class of 2014 and later served as a volunteer coach with the Brad Akins’ YMCA. Jacob was loved by many and had a true servant’s heart. Officer Peek currently served as a police officer with the Auburn Police Department and formerly the City of Winder Police Department where he made a lasting impact on the community.
Officer Peek is survived by his parents, Tim and Leslie Peek, Statham; sister, Sarah Peek; grandparents, Helen and Richard Walker, Barnesville, Thomas and Linda Peek, Buckhead, and Tony and Jean Hajjar, Statham.
Memorial service: Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Kurt Wheeler officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
The family respectfully request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Officer Peek’s memory to the Auburn Georgia Police Foundation at 1361 4th Ave., Auburn, Georgia 30011.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In