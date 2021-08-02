JEFFERSON - Pollock Eugene “Pete” Adams, 63, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, July 30, 2021.
Mr. Adams was born in Bennettsville, South Carolina, a son of the late Eural Eugene Adams Jr. and Marie Petty Adams of Jefferson. Mr. Adams was an engineer with Chateau Elan. In addition to his father, Mr. Adams is preceded by a sister, Kimberly Adams Brookshire.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Adams is survived by his wife, Kathy Vandiver Adams, Jefferson; a daughter, Lisa Mapes and her husband Thomas, Jefferson; a granddaughter, Carrie Mapes, also of Jefferson; sister, Sandy Ciulla and her husband Eddie, Jefferson; two brothers, Wayne Adams, Jefferson, and Steve Adams and his wife Tammy, Gainesville.
Graveside service: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. from Evans Memory Gardens in Jefferson.
No public visitation is planned.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
