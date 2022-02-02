BRASELTON - Polly Ann (Gentry) Bostic, 78, Braselton, passed away peacefully, Monday, January 31, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Bostic was born January 14, 1944 in Lenoir City, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Lat Reagan Gentry and Myrtle Jane (Moore) Gentry. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bostic.
Mrs. Bostic was a homemaker and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. In her younger years, Polly was a foster mom and fostering was something that was always close to her heart.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Debby Bostic, Monroe; granddaughter and husband, Katie and Tyler Jarvis, Monroe; granddaughter, Kelsey Bostic, Monroe; and sisters, Juanita and HK Edwards, Canton, Faye McPheeters, Lenoir City, Tennessee, and Shirley Scruggs, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel in Braselton.
Her cremains will be interred at Loudon Memorial Gardens in Lenoir City, Tennessee at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Uniting Hope 4 Children. You may donate online at UH4C.org – Please mention Polly’s name in the section that says “Envelope number”.
Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In