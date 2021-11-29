MONROE - Polly Hamilton Evans, 81, Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 after an extended illness.
Born on August 25, 1940, in Winder, she was the daughter of the late Fred Gordon Hamilton and Katie Mae Hamilton. She had been a resident of Monroe for the past 20 years having moved from Clarke County, where she was an avid Georgia football fan.
Ms. Evans is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert Hughes Evans Jr.; and nine siblings.
Surviving is her twin brother, Paul Lamar Hamilton (Opal), Winder; step-son, Chip Evans (Paula), Louisville, Ken.; three grandchildren, Mallory, Grace and Avery, Louisville, Ken.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the kind and compassionate staff of the Oak Pointe Memory Care of Winder, and Bridgeway Hospice Care who lovingly cared for her in the final weeks of her illness.
Graveside service and interment: Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Tuckston United Methodist Church, 4175 Lexington Road, Athens.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens is entrusted with arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
