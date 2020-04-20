WINDER - Polly Jones, 86, Winder, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020.
Mrs. Jones was the owner of Bob's Tire in Winder. She was a devoted member of the Winder First Christian Church.
Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Jones; parents, Hughlon Adcock and Mamie Barber.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughter, Donna (Mike) Cain, Winder; son, Alan Jones, Winder; grandchildren, Sean Cain and Hannah (Grant) Peppers; and two great-grandchildren, Avery Claire Peppers and Amberlea Peppers.
A private family inurnment graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder with the Rev. Cheryl Cloar officiating.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Polly Jones to the Winder First Christian Church at 275 N. Fifth Ave., Winder, Ga. 30680.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Polly Jones.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In