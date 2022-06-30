WINDER - Polly Massengale Ellerbee, 92, Winder, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
She was the owner and broker of Ellerbee Enterprises and was the first woman relator of Barrow County; this was an accomplishment that she was very proud of. She was a charter member of the Gwinnett County Board of Realtors, and has served as the secretary and director, charter member and former vice president of the Gwinnett Chapter of the Women's Council of Relators. Mrs. Ellerbee was also a member of the Georgia Association of Realtors, National Association of Real Estate Boards, Association of Georgia Real Estate Exchangers, the Winder-Barrow Chamber of Commerce, Director of the American Cancer Society, and past president of the Winder Woman's Club.
Mrs. Ellerbee was a member of the Winder First Baptist Church where she served as a former Sunday School teacher.
Mrs. Ellerbee is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Dempsey Ellerbee; parents, Alton Parker Massengale and Annie Mae Keith Massengale; and sister, Annie Green.
Mrs. Ellerbee is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Bob Ellerbee and David (Teresa) Ellerbee, both of Winder; sister, Betty Bly, Apache, Arizona; grandsons, Brian Ellerbee, Statham, and Josh (Emily) Ellerbee, Roanoke, Alabama; and two great-granddaughters, Harper Rollins and Emie Jo Ellerbee, both of Roanoke, Alabama.
Graveside service: Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder with Dr. Benny Pate officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome for the service of Mrs. Ellerbee.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In