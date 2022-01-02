JEFFERSON - Polly Neese Jones, 71, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Mrs. Jones was born in Hartwell, a daughter of the late Paul and Mozelle Shirley Neese Holmes. Mrs. Jones was a member of White Plains Baptist Church and along with her late husband Hugh Jones, owned and operated Jones Used Auto Parts and Recycling for many years.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones is preceded by her husband, Hugh Jones; and brothers, Odell Neese and Clarence Neese.
Survivors include a daughter, Helena Dale (Clay), Jefferson; son, Gary Jones, Jefferson; step-son, Tommy Jones (Brenda), Jefferson; grandchildren, Jessica Dale Copeland (Jake), Emily Dale, Savannah Dale, Olivia Jones, Cassidy Jones and Garrett Jones; step-grandchildren, Tracy Jones and Jennifer Jones Roberts (Terry); great-grandson, Crew Copeland; step-great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Jones Autry, Kolton Jones and Jake Roberts; three sisters, Lelia Daniel, Carol Beck and Barbara Carlan; and one brother, A.C. Neese.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Kevin Page officiating with burial to follow in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Bailey Adams, Kyle Hardy, Kole Hardy, Will Dale, Kolton Jones and Cole Loggins.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 3, 2022 from 5-8 p.m.at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Polly Neese Jones to the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3650 Highway 124 West, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
