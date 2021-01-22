MAYSVILLE - Polly Sue Hunter Crane, 77, Maysville, entered into rest Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
Mrs. Crane was born in Franklin County, a daughter of the late Moody and Arletta Brock Hunter, was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Crane is preceded by a sister, Faye Bonner; and her late husband of 61 years, Howard William Crane.
Survivors include three children, Tim Crane and his wife Kaye, Commerce, Danny Crane and his wife Rebecca Crane, Maysville, and Susan Mealor, Maysville; four sisters, Shirley Whitlock, Commerce, Patsy Minish, Commerce, Becky Chestnut, Commerce, and Bonnie Parr, Maysville; three brothers, David Hunter, Homer, Eddie Hunter, Toccoa, and Major Hunter, Homer; grandchildren, Abby Crane, Katie Lucia, Brandon Crane, Crystal Mealor, Matt Mealor and Kenny Langston; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Dyer, Jeremiah Dyer, Mark Lucia and Rick Lucia also survive.
Graveside service: Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Evans Memory Gardens, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, with the Reverends Larry Dyer and Chuck Cook officiating with burial to follow in the cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to practice safe social distancing and to wear a protective mask due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
