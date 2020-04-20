Priscilla Eugenia Daves, 71, a longtime, award-winning journalist, including for The Jackson Herald, died April 15, 2020 of complications from COVID-19.
Daves was living at a long-term care facility in Marietta when she was hospitalized on the morning of April 15 and died later the same day.
A Jefferson native, Daves career was long and varied and eventually led her to become communications director for the Medical Association of Georgia where she became a leading voice for doctors in the state.
Daves was an outspoken advocate for doctors, represented the powerful, 6000-member physician group throughout most of the ‘90s as its top spokesperson and lobbyist.
“Physicians enter medicine to help people,” she once wrote. “Unfortunately, because they spend too much time fighting through paperwork and by phone with insurance companies and the government every day on the patients’ behalf, they may not always be able to give you all the time you would like.”
Daves was uniquely qualified for the job. She had long navigated the halls and back rooms of the Gold Dome, rubbing elbows with the state’s most powerful lawmakers.
She made no qualms about it — and said as much in 1992, when the medical association was criticized for its $3,500 donation to a Political Action Committee set up to benefit House Speaker Tom Murphy, even though he was unopposed for re-election.
“Let’s face it, Tom Murphy is a powerful individual,” she told Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters unapologetically. “If you want to have one friend in Georgia, you want it to be Tom Murphy.”
Colleagues remember her as a fearless, determined reporter who could get to the bottom of almost any story. She reported for The Jackson Herald, The Savannah Morning News and The Times in Gainesville.
“She was an aggressive reporter who covered many local government meetings for The Herald,” said editor Mike Buffington.
Her ties to the community provided her with sources across North Georgia but also keen, compassionate insight into the region and its people.
A graduate of Jefferson High School and the Henry Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia, she was a formidable adversary when covering the Georgia General Assembly in Atlanta, but navigated the Gold Dome with a kind of Southern grace that could charm the truth out of lawmakers who sometimes would have preferred it not come to light.
“Priscilla could turn out the copy,” recalls Phil Hudgins, her first city editor at The Times of Gainesville. “And no one was going to run over her. She knew her rights as a reporter, and she stood her ground. She also loved a good laugh.”
After leaving newspapers, she headed communications for Brenau College and the Medical Association of Georgia before starting her own marketing firm, The Daves Group. She also co-edited a magazine focused on Jackson County and as editor, worked with students to produce the Jackson County Comprehensive High School newsletter.
Priscilla’s deep love of history, Southern traditions and loyalty to causes she believed in were evident to all who knew her. When she worked with the City of Arcade to create a permanent tribute to veterans on City Hall grounds, she donated a large school bell that became a focal point of the structure. The design of the memorial reflected her appreciation and commitment to a love of country.
In more recent years, she suffered a number of serious health challenges, but remained keenly empathetic to the needs of others. Former colleague Stacy Jenson recalls Priscilla’s letters sent to cheer up Jenson’s husband while he was in a nursing home. “She made the ordinary extraordinary,” said Jenson.
She also organized a Girl Scout patch program introducing girls to the medical field. “All I did was mention that it would be nice to have, and she just ran with it,” said friend Christine Enck. “Priscilla arranged speakers and shadowing opportunities for the Scouts. My daughter earned that badge and went on to become a physician.”
She maintained a lifelong connection to her native Jackson County. In addition to her newspaper and magazine work there, she served on the board of directors of the Crawford W. Long Museum and was active in many civic groups, including the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club. She was a member of First Christian Church in Jefferson.
Among many other accolades, she was named Conservation Communicator of the Year (1985-86) by the Georgia Wildlife Federation and was the recipient of the Jack Lindsay “Service Above Self” award (2012-13) from the Jefferson Rotary Club.
Priscilla was pre-deceased by her parents, Jewell and Boyd Daves, as well as her sister, Lucretia Sears. She is survived by her sister Teresa Sauls of Jefferson, and her nephew, Jonathan Sears of Atlanta.
A memorial service is not possible at this time but will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Crawford W. Long Museum, 28 College Street, Jefferson GA 30549 or at crawfordlong.org.
