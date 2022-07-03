Rachel Elrod Anderson, 78, Hull, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, following an extended illness.
She was born in the Ashland community of Franklin County on April 5, 1944, to the late William Hoyt Elrod and Mary Brooks Elrod.
She was a graduate of Madison County High School and Athens Business College and began her secretarial career. She worked with Sears Roebuck and Company for 18 years and retired from the University of Georgia. She was a member of Hull Baptist Church.
She loved her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved shopping, reading and gardening.
She is survived by her husband, Curtis Lee Anderson; two daughters, Kellie Anderson Bower (Chris) and Jennifer Anderson Butler (Brent); grandchildren, Matthew William Baker (Jeannie), Katelyn Anna Butler and Mallorie Nicole Butler; great-grandchildren, Adalynn Rachel Baker, and William Anderson Baker; a sister, June Elrod Logan (the late Lewis (Buddy) Logan); nieces, Kimberly Logan Darwin (Clayton) and Kristi Denise Logan; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Hull Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers include Matthew Baker, Chris Bower, Brent Butler, Tim Manley, Nelson Fonville and Leonard Garrett.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
