WINDER - Rachel M. Everett, 93, Winder, departed this life on March 29, 2020 at her residence.
She was born June 2, 1926 to the late Billy and Annebell Westmoreland Malcom. She was the widow of Charlie H. Everett. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church and was a retiree of Superior Garment Manufacturing where she served as a seamstress.
Surviving are son-in-law, Earl Day, Bethlehem; caregivers, Margaret Sweat and Tommy Day, both of Winder; a host of nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
Due to Coronavirus guidelines, the visitation and funeral service will be private.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In