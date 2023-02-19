Rachel Mae Powell, 87, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023 in Sandersville.
She was born on April 3, 1935, to the late I.D. Herring and Mayzelle Herring Gearing in Madison County. Rachel worked as a seamstress for Barrow Manufacturing. She liked country music, especially Loretta Lynn. Rachel was known to be a loving person and was always a high-spirited person.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Powell; as well as her two brothers, Will D. and Paul Herring.
Rachel is survived by her three sons, Clifford Chambers (Pam), Michael Chambers and Timothy Powell (Patti); four wonderful grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Powell family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In