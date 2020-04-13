everett

WINDER - Rachel Malcom-Everett, 93, Winder, went home with the Lord on March 29, 2020.

She was born June 2,1926 to the late William Malcolm and Annabelle Westmoreland-Malcom. She was the widow of Charlie G. Everett.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Dodd-Maddox; son-in-law, Gene Maddox; two brothers, William Malcolm (Julie Cash-Malcom) and Lee Malcolm (Florene); four sisters, her twin sister Hazel Malcom-Gable (George Gable), Annell Malcom-Sweat (Albert Sweat), Ruby Malcom-Dodd (Clifford Dodd) and Myrtis Malcom-McDougal (Worth McDougal).

She was a member of Faith Baptist Church and a retired seamstress of Superior Garment Manufacturing.

Survivors include, several nieces and nephews; a slew of great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; great-great-great- nieces and great-great-great-nephews; and a number of friends.

