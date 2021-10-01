HULL - Rahnal “Bryan” Wilkes Jr., 52, Hull, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021.
Born in Athens, Bryan was a son of Catherine Lampela Wilkes and the late Rahnal Bryan Wilkes Sr. He worked as a truck driver for United Rentals. Bryan was a longtime member of the Madison County Little League and enjoyed serving his community by coaching baseball.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his wife, April Searcy Wilkes; son, Coleton Searcy; brother, Jason Collins (wife, Melissa, son, Cole Collins); sisters, Lynn Nix (children, Rebecca Suits Hughes (Alex) and Michael Nix), Susan Wilkes Ogle (children, Megan Sheridan (Blake) and Wade Ogle) and Heather Searcy (children, Tierney Heard and Walter Heard).
Graveside service: Friday, October 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Colbert Cemetery with Dixon Collins officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
