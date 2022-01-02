BALDWIN - Ralph Edward McConnell, 71, Baldwin, went to his Heavenly home on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Funeral service: Monday, January 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Ledford officiating. Interment will follow in the Yonah Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Wesley Purcell officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia, 706-778-1700.
