WATKINSVILLE - Ralph Edward Mize Jr., 73, Watkinsville, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
A native of Atlanta, Mr. Mize was a son of the late Ralph Edward Mize Sr. and Catherine Bassett Mize. He grew up in Danielsville and graduated from Madison County High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era and was a former member of the American Legion. Mr. Mize worked with Coble Dairies and retired after 20 years with Veratec. He had been a resident of Madison and Oconee counties for most of his life and was a member of Mount Carmel Church in Monroe. Mr. Mize was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who was committed to his family.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Charlotte Brown Mize, Watkinsville; children, Eston O’Dell Callahan II (Angela), Jefferson, Mary Ann Callahan, Athens, Monica Lynn Mose (James), Monroe, Felicia Rochelle Hester, Hesterville, Sherrie Elaine Yost, Florida, Samuel Dion Callahan (Tanya), Danielsville, and Heather Louise Yost (Zach Booth), Vancouver, Wash.; brothers, Herschel Earle Mize (Martie Hutchens), Nicholson, and John Davis Mize, Duluth; 25 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, cousins and nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, September 21, 2020 at 3 p.m., at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lee Brown officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. A reception will follow the burial at Bernstein Funeral Home. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 21, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Carmel Church in Monroe.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In