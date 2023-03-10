HOMER - Ralph James Ballenger, 90, Homer, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 8, 2023, at his home.
Born October 10, 1932, in Banks County, he was the son of Clinton and Clifford Mae Jackson Ballenger. He was the husband of the late Janie Lee Wilson Ballenger; father of James “Red” Ballenger; and brother of the late Paul Edward Ballenger, Woodrow Ballenger and Willie Faye Maney.
He was a farmer and was known as the lawn mower man for his ability to repair most anything. He was a member of Nails Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Rick Collins; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, March 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the B D Ginn Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow in Jackson Murray Cemetery in the Nails Creek Community.
Ginn Funeral Home, Carnesville is in charge. Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.
