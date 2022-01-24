WINDER - Ramona B. Roberts, Winder, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, one day short of her 93rd birthday.
She was preceded by her parents, Carl and Myrt Winn Branyon; two sisters; and one brother.
A 1946 graduate of Madison County High School, she worked at Athens Regional Hospital for four years. In 1953 she began a 46-year career at J.C. Pool Co. Department Store.
Ramona was a wonderful cook, loved to garden and read.
She was a long-time member of the Winder First Baptist Church and she enjoyed her Anna Sunday School class.
She is survived by her husband, W.R. "Buddy" Roberts, whom she married in 1950; one daughter, Denise Love (Chad) Daniels; and many nieces and nephews.
At her request, no service is planned.
Those desiring, please make donations to the Winder First Baptist Church, 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, Ga. 30680.
