WINDER - Randall Barrie Poole, 75, Winder, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, after a courageous battle with Multiple System Atrophy.
Born and raised in Moultrie, he played baseball at Norman Junior College and at the University of Georgia. A proud graduate of UGA, his love for the Dawgs knew no bounds. Randy looked forward to every UGA football, basketball and baseball season.
Following his graduation from UGA, Randy served in the U.S. Army from 1970 until 1972, finishing his military service in Germany. He later earned a Master's degree in education at Valdosta State and taught and coached football, basketball and golf at Cook County Middle School. After marrying Peggy Perkins, he moved to North Carolina and taught and coached football, basketball and baseball at Hawley Elementary School.
Randy finished 32 years in education at Northwest Whitfield High School in Tunnel Hill, as assistant varsity baseball coach in 2009. During his time as coach, Randy was a mentor for many young men and women, sharing with them his love of sports, animals and life. After his retirement and until his death, many of his co-workers and former students stayed in touch with Coach "Candy Man" Poole.
He is preceded in death by his parents, M.J. and Carrie Poole; and nephew, Josh Poole.
Randy is survived by his wife of 41 years, Peggy Perkins, Winder; five dogs and six cats; two brothers, Murray (Barbara) Poole, Brunswick, and Larry (Carol) Poole, Moultrie; nephews, Jeff, Chris and Jonathan Poole, and Lewis, Clint, Heath and Dave Perkins. He is preceded in death by his parents M.J. and Carrie Poole and nephew Josh Poole.
Devout animal lovers, Randy and Peggy have provided a loving home for many dogs and cats through the years; indeed, truly all of their pets were and are their children!
Memorial service: Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 12:30 unitl 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, Georgia 30680.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Randy to Leftover Pets, 30A Woodlawn Avenue, Winder, Ga. 30680 or Pup & Cat Co., P.O. Box 1987, Winder, Ga. 30680.
Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, Georgia 30680 is in charge of arrangements.
