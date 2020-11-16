JEFFERSON - Randall Coile, 62, Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Born on June 26, 1958 in Clarke County, he was the son of the late John W. Coile and Amy Booth Coile.
In his earlier years, Randall loved to play baseball. He later enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports as well as fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra Coile; children, Rusty Spratlin (Amy), Julie Coile (Juan), and Matt Coile and fiancé Jenna Bell; grandchildren, Katie Spratlin, Cody Spratlin, Conner Coile, Megan Landin Coile, Brantley Coile, Paisley Coile and Fisher Coile.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Children’s Healthcare Network of Atlanta.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.
