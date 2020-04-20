saxton

WINDER - Randall Dan Saxton, 63, Winder, Winder-Barrow High School Class of 1974 and Vietnam veteran who served in the 101st Airborne Division, entered Eternal Peace on April 11, 2020.

He is remembered for his wit and passion for life. Randy knew no stranger and was known to serve and assist others, much like he did his country.

He was preceded in death by wife, Lee Matthews Saxton; and father, Dan N. Saxton.

He is survived by his mother, Gwendolyn Saxton; sister, Debbie Saxton Williams; and brother, Richard Todd Saxton.

He was born August 7 1956. Randy leaves a great void in his family and will be missed deeply.

The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.

