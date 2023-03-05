MAYSVILLE - Randall Dewitt Carlan, 74, Maysville, died peacefully at his residence after an extended illness.
Mr. Carlan was born in Gillsville, to the late Johnny Randolph and Annie Mae Reid Carlan. He was a United States Army Veteran having served in Korea. Mr. Carlan was a retired poultry and cattle farmer.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Carlan was preceded death by his brother, Hoyt Carlan; and sisters, Mildred Wilson and Grace Gowder.
Mr. Carlan is survived by his wife, Ora Dale Duckworth Carlan, Maysville; daughter, Crystal Fricks (Jeff), Commerce; granddaughter, Kayla “Bug” Fricks, Commerce; sisters, Thelma Brown, Homer, Evelyn Baker, Nicholson, and Brenda Garrison (John), Gainesville; brothers, Swayne Carlan (Queenola), Maysville, Gene Carlan (Martha Jo), Commerce, and Pete Carlan (Sarah), Lula; brother-in-law, Nolen Pritchett, Maysville; and a great number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends.
Funeral service: Monday, March 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Phil Parks and Tim House officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In