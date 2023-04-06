JEFFERSON - Randall Gary, 56, Jefferson, entered rest Monday, April 3, 2023.
Mr. Gary was born in Athens, a son of the late Joe Randall Gary and Sandra Payne Gary Nunley. Mr. Gary was a truck driver for Seymour's Towing and Recovery.
In addition to his father, Randall is preceded by a son, Justin Gary; and a sister, Christy Gary.
Survivors include his mother and step-father, Sandra and Richard Nunley, Elberton; wife, Callie Elaine Baker Gary, Jefferson; daughter, Christie Thomas, Jefferson; two brothers, Joe Gary, Jefferson, and John Gary, Elberton; sister, Shannon Gary, Elberton; six grandchildren, Amberly, Taylor, Jathen, Noah, Addie and Charlotte; and two step-children, Chelsie Stinchcomb and Joseph Smith, Jefferson, also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Purpose Church, 103 Thyatira Community Chapel Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In