MONROE - Randall Lamar Morgan, 73, Monroe, entered rest Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Mr. Morgan was born in Homer, a son of the late Raymond and Ethel Evans Morgan. Mr. Morgan was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and was a retired deputy sheriff from the Banks and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices. In addition to his parents, Mr. Morgan is preceded by his wife Virginia Harris Morgan; brothers, Terry and Alfred Morgan; and sisters, Florene Black and Latisha Westbrooks.

Survivors include a son, Bryan Morgan, Gadsden, Alabama; granddaughter, Nicole Shaver; and great-granddaughter, Marie Shaver.

Funeral service: Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder.

Family to receive friends: Friday, January 14, 2022 from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

