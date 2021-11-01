CLARKESVILLE - Randall Lee Clark, 63, Clarkesville, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021.
He was the son of Mary Kathleen Clark of Commerce and the late J. Lloyd Clark. Mr. Clark retired from the United States Army.
In addition to his father, Mr. Clark was preceded in death by a son, Ben Clark; sister, Debra Whitlock; and a grandson, Austin Fontes.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his wife of 46 years, Barbara Z. Clark, of the home; two daughters, Tonia Fontes, Commerce, and Misty McCurry, Toccoa; three brothers, Richard Clark, Wyman Clark and Roy Clark; eight grandchildren, Benjamin (Kristen) Hudson, Corey (Tiger) McDonald, Bobby Hudson, Corbin (Zoey) Clark, Logen Hudson, Morgan McCurry and David McCurry; and two great-grandchildren, Dean Hudson and Emma Clark.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with burial in the Hickory Flat Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, November 1, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In