RAYLE - Randall “Randy” H. Gary, Rayle, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Born in Atlanta, Randy lived for many years in Jackson County before moving to Rayle, where he lived for over 20 years. Early in his life he spent time in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. In 1998 Randy became permanently disabled in an auto accident. Since 2005 he has been a full-time caregiver for his son who was also disabled in a car accident.
Survivors include his son, Jeffery Gary (Mendy); Gene Amos (Shannon), Allyson Compton (Chris), Christopher Amos, Brian Rice; brothers, Paul Gary (Bonnie) and John Gary (Clara); sister, Paulette Gary Thompson (Steve); 10 grandchildren, Johnathan, Jessica, Joshua, Hannah, Christopher, Samantha, Drew, Zack, Bailey and Trinity (Kimmie).; five great-grandchildren; and extended family members, Bobby, Sandy and Donna McWaters.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Paul Gary; mother, Marian Rolader; and brother, Allen Gary.
Funeral service: Friday, December 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Lord and Stephens, East Chapel with Pastor Clark Kesler officiating. Interment will follow the funeral service at Athens Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeffery Gary, Gene Amos, Chris Compton, Christopher Amos, Kevin Ashe and Jeremiah Botkin.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Amvet Riders Chapter 10, c/o Jeremiah Botkin, 2010 Donaldson Rd., Anderson, S.C. 29621.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
