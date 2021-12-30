HOSCHTON - Randall “Randy” Lamar Cash Jr., 42, a life-long resident of Hoschton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 24, 2021 at his home
Randy was born on January 11, 1979 to Randall Lamar Cash Sr., Hoschton, where he gained fondness for car mechanics, painting and NASCAR. Randy was a beloved father, son and grandson.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Holder Cash.
Survivors include his grandmother, Betty Carter; father, Randall Cash Sr.; step-mother, Brenda Christi Cash; aunt, Sharon and husband Phil Bryan; sons, Thomas Cash, Jakob Cash, both of Jefferson, and Able Cash, Hoschton; daughter, Katelyn Cash, Hoschton; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brian Harrison officiating. Interment in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 5507 Winder Highway, Braselton, Ga. 30517.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
