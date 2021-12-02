AUBURN - Randall Rooks, 87, Auburn, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Rooks was born October 31, 1934 in Auburn to the late Herschel and Cora Johnson Rooks. He was preceded by his wife, Carolyn Wood Rooks on July 2, 2018. Mr. Rooks as a member of Midway United Methodist Church and was a retired building supervisor with the Barrow County Board of Education.

Surviving are children, Jeff Rooks, Greg Rooks Sr. and Janet Rooks, all of Auburn; grandchildren, Greg Rooks Jr., Natalie Montgomery, May Rooks and Alexa Rooks; and great-grandchildren, Destiny Montgomery, Harley Montgomery and Allie Rooks.

No services are planned at this time.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of December 5-11

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.