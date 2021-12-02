AUBURN - Randall Rooks, 87, Auburn, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Rooks was born October 31, 1934 in Auburn to the late Herschel and Cora Johnson Rooks. He was preceded by his wife, Carolyn Wood Rooks on July 2, 2018. Mr. Rooks as a member of Midway United Methodist Church and was a retired building supervisor with the Barrow County Board of Education.
Surviving are children, Jeff Rooks, Greg Rooks Sr. and Janet Rooks, all of Auburn; grandchildren, Greg Rooks Jr., Natalie Montgomery, May Rooks and Alexa Rooks; and great-grandchildren, Destiny Montgomery, Harley Montgomery and Allie Rooks.
No services are planned at this time.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements.
