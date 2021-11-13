HOSCHTON - Randall Roy Hamby, 72, Hoschton, entered into rest Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Mr. Hamby was born in Atlanta, a son of the late Furman Smith Hamby and the late Nellie Emmitt Hamby, he attended Bethlehem Baptist Church and was retired from the WD-40 Company as the national sales director.
Mr. Hamby is survived by his wife, Joyce Mullins Hamby, Hoschton; one daughter, Marisa Lynn Carter (Robert), Marietta; three sons, Furman Scott Hamby (Lisa), Braselton, Randall Keith Hamby (Gayanne), Jasper, and Kenny Shane Hamby (Sara), Jefferson; one sister, Linda Williams (Henry), Durham, North Carolina; and 11 grandchildren also survive.
Memorial service: Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor John Baker officiating. Burial was held at an earlier date in Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
