JEFFERSON - Randall Talmadge Gaillard, 79, Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Mr. Gaillard was a son to the late Dewitt Talmadge Gaillard and the late Leila Passmore Gaillard. Mr. Gaillard was a master carpenter, specializing in finishing work. He was a hunter, fisherman, artist, photographer, beagle breeder, rode motorcycles and enjoyed having a fish fry. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gaillard was preceded in death by his sisters, Jane Gaillard and Billie Sue Wilson Gibby; and his brother, Tommy Dunagan.
Survivors include his wife, Edith Phillips Gaillard, Jefferson; daughters, Donna Gaillard Roland, Jefferson, and Stephanie Gaillard Lee and her husband Richard, Jefferson; grandchildren, Taylor Roland, Edmond, Okla., Tessa Roland Reed and her husband Chase, Gainesville, Maliah Lee and MiaBella Lee, both of Jefferson; great-grandchild, Tanner Roland, Edmond, Okla.; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 Source Code: IIQ040799001 or if you prefer, due to the pandemic, gift cards for future meals for Mrs. Gaillard, would also be appreciated.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
