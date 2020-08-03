LAVONIA - Randolph “Randy” Moore, 93, Lavonia, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Elbert Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.
Born July 22, 1927 in Royston, he was the son of the late Elvey Gibson Moore and Nancy Jewell (Brown) Moore. He was a 1944 graduate of Royston High School, The University of Georgia, and Navy Post Graduate School. He married the love of his life, Gwen, in 1948. He had a deep love of flying and joined the U.S. Army Air Corp. After it was disbanded, he joined the U.S. Navy to continue his flight service. He served as a flight instructor for several years, before being stationed aboard carriers, the USS Saratoga, the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt, the USS Intrepid and the USS Forrestal, as an assistant air officer. He later served as the Commander of Basic Naval Aviation in Pensacola, Fla. and retired from the Navy Annex in Washington D. C. with the rank of Commander.
Following retirement he operated a small business, General Business Services, where he offered bookkeeping, tax service and business advisement. Through the years he enjoyed working on a family farm, being a member of a camping club, and spending time with his family. He was a volunteer with the Ty Cobb Museum and a member of the Lavonia Lions Club and the Lavonia Tree Commission. He and Gwen were recognized for their civic commitment by being awarded the Margaret Ayers Award for Civic Health. Mr. Moore was an active member of the Lavonia Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Gwen Higginbotham Moore; daughters, Marilyn Moore Nolan, Charlotte, N.C., Rosalyn Moore, Stone Mountain, and Jocelyn Moore, Pinedale, Wyo.; grandchildren, Scott Nolan, Dale Arrants and Davis Arrants; granddaughter-in-law, Tonya Nolan Cates (Lee); and great-grandchildren, Bryce Nolan and Bailee Nolan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandsons, Sean Nolan and Dean Arrants.
Funeral service: Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the chapel of Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia with the Rev. Jennifer Horton officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Royston.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 7, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Lavonia Presbyterian Church for their Food Distribution Ministry.
Those in attendance are reminded to adhere to social distancing and public health guidelines.
To sign the online guest register and leave personal condolences to the family, please visit stricklandfh.com. Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In