Ravonda Hammond Minish, 92, wife of the late O.B. Minish, died Monday, June 6, 2022.
Born in Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Buford Hilton Hammond and Jewel Hammond; and mother to the late, Ruth Ramel Stallings.
Mrs. Minish worked as a school teacher in the Atlanta and Madison County areas until her retirement. She was an active member of Moon's Grove Baptist Church until her health wouldn't allow.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Keith Stallings; and two grandchildren, Neela Stallings and Keeve Stallings.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Interment will follow at Moon's Grove Baptist Church.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In