minish

Ravonda Hammond Minish, 92, wife of the late O.B. Minish, died Monday, June 6, 2022.

Born in Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Buford Hilton Hammond and Jewel Hammond; and mother to the late, Ruth Ramel Stallings.

Mrs. Minish worked as a school teacher in the Atlanta and Madison County areas until her retirement. She was an active member of Moon's Grove Baptist Church until her health wouldn't allow.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Keith Stallings; and two grandchildren, Neela Stallings and Keeve Stallings.

Funeral service: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Interment will follow at Moon's Grove Baptist Church.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 12-18

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.