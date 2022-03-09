ATHENS - Ray Douglas Fowler Sr., 79, Athens, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Fowler was born in Danielsville on August 10, 1942, son of the late Ezra Fowler and the late Livy Berryman Fowler. He was a burner and packager for Certainteed in Athens and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Bowden Fowler; sons, Buddy Fowler and Doug Fowler; and many sisters and brothers.
Survivors include his daughter, Sandra Shelnutt, Royston; son, Eric Fowler, Athens; brother, David Fowler, Royston; sisters, Yvette Cleveland, Danielsville, and Eunice Chastain, Royston; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Friday, March 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Prospect Church Cemetery in Athens.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
