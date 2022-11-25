wilkes

ATHENS - Ray Floyd Wilkes, 91, Athens (South Jackson community), entered rest Monday, November 21, 2022.

Mr. Wilkes was born in Columbia, South Carolina, a son of the late Archie Clarke Wilkes and the late Mallie Lee Goodson Wilkes, was a U.S. Army Veteran having served his country in Korea for 18 months, and a member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Wilkes was retired from GEC Electronics.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilkes is preceded by brothers, Donald, and Bobby Wilkes; and nephew, Del Wilkes.

Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Williamson Wilkes, Athens; brother, Delbert Wilkes, Newberry, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Kathleen Wilkes, Newberry, South Carolina; and nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service: Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Crooked Creek Baptist Church with the Reverend Brenson Jennings officiating.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

