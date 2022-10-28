WINDER - Ray Griffeth, 77, Winder, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
He was a 1963 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and retired as a cable splicer, working for Carolina Cable. Ray loved the outdoors, especially spending time with friends and family down at his shop, enjoying a cold Miller Lite.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, C. L. “Pep” Griffeth and Dora Nell McElhannon Griffeth; and a wife, Helen Griffeth.
He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Sally Everett Griffeth, Winder; four daughters, Lynne Krieger (Ronnie), Winder, Rhonda Ryan (Rodney), Cartersville, Donna Lee (Keith), Winder, and Lori Simmons (Mark), Canon; six grandchildren, Brittany Everett (Joe), Jennifer Everett, Mikey Ryan (Courtnie), Blake Ryan, Matthew Simmons and David Simmons; and six great-grandchildren, Bryson, Cori Rae, Brayden, Braxton, Brennen and Bryleigh.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Hal Tapp officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Griffeth family.
