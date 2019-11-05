murphy

MAYSVILLE - Ray “Ike” Newton Murphy, 67, Maysville, entered into rest Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Mr. Murphy was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Oscar Newton Murphy and the late Lela Ethell Morris Murphy and was retired from United Poultry. In addition to his parents Mr. Murphy is preceded by a brother Johnny Murphy.

Mr. Murphy is survived by children, Beverly Lance, Commerce, David Murphy, Florida, Scotty Murphy, Pendergrass, and Whitney Murphy, Cornelia; sisters, Emma Reed, Maysville, and Betty Adams, Pendergrass; brothers, Gene Murphy, Pendergrass, and Paul Murphy, Homer; and several grandchildren also survive.

Graveside service: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 9-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

