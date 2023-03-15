BALDWIN - Ray Lewallen, 82, Baldwin, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Mr. Lewallen was born on July 26, 1940, in Banks County to the late James and Madge Coffee Lewallen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette Lewallen Watkins; brothers, Swayne Lewallen, Nelson Lewallen, Owen Lewallen, and his twin brother, Clay Lewallen.
Ray was a member of Baldwin Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon for several years. He will be remembered as an avid sports fan, which included the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldawgs, and NASCAR. Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was known to his grandchildren as "Granddad".
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Glenda Crump Lewallen, Baldwin; sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Rachel Lewallen, Alto, and Jeff and Valerie Lewallen, Homer; grandchildren, Josh Lewallen and his wife, Joyce, Chelsea Lewallen and Ethan Lewallen; one great-grandchild, Jackson Lewallen; sister, Ruzelle Lewallen Patterson, Baldwin; and sisters-in-law, Lynn Lewallen, Homer, Frances Lewallen, Baldwin, Helen Lewallen, Baldwin, and Peggy Lewallen, Baldwin.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Whitfield Funeral Homes, South Chapel, with Pastor Saul McCoy and David Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in the Baldwin City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ray's Memory to Baldwin Baptist Church, 200 Shore Street, Baldwin, Georgia 30511.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitfield Funeral Homes and Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
