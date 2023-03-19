HOSCHTON - Ray Maddox, 81, Hoschton, formerly of Buford, died Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Ray was born in Buford, and was a lifelong resident of the area. He was of the Christian faith and graduated from Buford High School, Class of 1959. Ray worked at General Motors and retired with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard, fishing, hunting and traveling. Ray loved his family and will be greatly missed.
Ray was preceded in death by his grandson, Adam Blake Smith; parents, Bonnie Maddox and Evelyn Higgins Maddox; sister, Rita Bennett; brother, Carey Maddox; and brother-in-law, Stanley Pugh.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryle Maddox, Hoschton; children, Jimmy Maddox and wife Alma, Dacula, Jan Smith and husband Mike, Buford, and Jesse Maddox and wife Amelia, Madison; grandchildren, Lauren Tatum and husband Eric, Trent Bagley and wife Fran, Cory Smith and wife Deanna, Chandler Smith and wife Noah, Jacob Maddox and Julia Maddox; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Bristol, Tresley, Brittan, Bryce, Mackinley, Blakely, Bryant, Moxon and Parker; sisters and brothers, Sandra Wilson (Harry), Nancy Pugh, Ted Maddox (Janice), Mickey Maddox (Karen) and Bo Maddox (Becky); brother-in-law, Billy Bennett; sister-in-law, Nell Maddox; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service: Monday, March 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Danny Newbern will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in memory of Ray.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 770-945-6924. Share memories of Ray at hamiltonmillchapel.com.
