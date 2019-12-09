ILA - Ray Ronald Hooper, 79, Ila, died on December 6, 2019.
Mr. Hooper was a son of the late George William Hooper Sr. and Lela Fortner Hooper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George William Hooper Jr.; and two half-brothers, Kenneth and Cecil Breedlove.
Mr. Hooper is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Brown Hooper. In addition to his wife, left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Jennifer Shugart; son-in-law, Jon Shugart; three grandchildren, Jessica Herring, Sam and Eli Shugart; one sister, Linda Williamson; brother-in-law, Kenneth Williamson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hooper was a deacon for 25 years at Union Baptist Church where he also served as assistant choir director and taught Sunday School. He served in the United States Navy. He enjoyed turkey and deer hunting.
Funeral service: Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Union Baptist Church.
Visitation: Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home for family and friends.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963, Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In