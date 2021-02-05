JEFFERSON - Raymond A. Hopper, 86, Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Ray was born in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from high school and joined the U.S. Marine Corp. In 1965 he began what was to become a 30-year career with Capitol Records. He was fortunate to meet some great artists such as Glen Campbell, Bob Seger, Garth Brooks and Duran Duran. He also worked extensively with Turtles Records and Tapes where he was affectionately known as “Daddy Ray”.
After retiring from Capitol Records, he moved to Lake Hartwell and became an avid hiker with the NE Georgia Mountain Hiking Club. His proudest achievements were hiking part of the Appalachian Trail and to the bottom of the Grand Canyon while in his 70s.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Marie Hopper; his wife of 33 years, Elsie Stake Hopper; two sisters; one brother; and long-time companion, Diane Farmer.
Ray is survived by daughters, Ellen Hopper, Woodstock, Elizabeth Logan and her husband Al, Dillard, and Rachel Coleman and her husband Jerry Coleman, Dacula; grandchildren, Reagan Coleman and Ryan Coleman and wife Miranda; and sister, Patricia Henry, Manteno, Ill.
Memorial service: Friday, February 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. Catherine Laoburé Catholic Church in Jefferson with Father Michael Ravak officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 12, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy or Catholic Charities.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
